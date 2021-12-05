Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 8,852 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January makes up 0.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $514,000.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

