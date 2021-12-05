Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,626,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

