Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Trading Up 3.9%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)’s share price was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $265.34 and last traded at $265.34. Approximately 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALX shares. Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

