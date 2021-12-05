Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKS. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

