Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 170.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.51 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

