Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 180.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NMTC opened at $2.05 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTC. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

