AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $47,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE AB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

