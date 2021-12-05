Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

Several analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$41.78. 179,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

