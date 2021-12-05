Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 1,907,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

