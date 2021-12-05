Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $80.51 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.61 or 0.08442571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.30 or 1.00381020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

