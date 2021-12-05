Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2,733.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

