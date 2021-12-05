Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,733.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

