Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,856.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,697.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

