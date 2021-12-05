Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,856.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,697.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

