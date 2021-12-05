Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,733.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 53,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

