Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Head-To-Head Review

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Moxian and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 2 37 1 2.98

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,237.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Moxian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

Volatility and Risk

Moxian has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moxian and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 80.62 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.33 $40.27 billion $103.84 27.35

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Summary

Alphabet beats Moxian on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

