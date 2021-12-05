Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ambarella by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Ambarella by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.