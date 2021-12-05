Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $250.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

