Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

AMBA opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ambarella by 96.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

