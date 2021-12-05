AMEPAY Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1.91 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.97 or 0.08422027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.78 or 1.00114209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

