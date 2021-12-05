Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $87.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

