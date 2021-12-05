American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

