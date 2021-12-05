American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $340.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

