American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

