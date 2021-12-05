American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 12.1%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s stock price was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.35. Approximately 643,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 941,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$933.44 million and a P/E ratio of -31.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.61.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

