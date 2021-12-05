Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after buying an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

