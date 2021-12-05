ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,696,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 3,755,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,957.0 days.

AUKUF opened at $19.00 on Friday. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

