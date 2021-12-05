Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 405.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $9.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 377,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

