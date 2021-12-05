Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.08. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

