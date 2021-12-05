Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,820 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,749 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 459.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

