Analysts Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $177.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $182.28 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $737.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.70 million to $825.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $886.82 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Tilray stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 121.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 473.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 297.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 227,193 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

