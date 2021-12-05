Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $350.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $348.54 million. Zumiez reported sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Zumiez has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

