Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Avantor posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,300 shares of company stock worth $21,001,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,208. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

