Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.94 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $60,956,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 361,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,277,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.67. The company had a trading volume of 870,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,087. CDW has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.43 and its 200 day moving average is $184.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

