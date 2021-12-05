Analysts Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will report sales of $45.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $135.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $138.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.60 million, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $9.37 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

