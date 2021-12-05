Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. 6,893,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,902. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

