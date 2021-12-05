Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $31.13

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after buying an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

