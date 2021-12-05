Analyzing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -6.84, meaning that its stock price is 784% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarGurus and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Betawave, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $43.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Betawave’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 7.71 $77.55 million $0.88 41.08 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Summary

CarGurus beats Betawave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.