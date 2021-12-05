Analyzing Linde (LIN) & Its Competitors

Linde (NYSE: LIN) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Linde to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Linde alerts:

71.6% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Linde pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Linde lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linde and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $27.24 billion $2.50 billion 47.23 Linde Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 6.97

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Linde is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Linde and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 4 15 0 2.79 Linde Competitors 133 424 628 12 2.43

Linde currently has a consensus price target of $344.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Linde’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Linde has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 11.99% 11.29% 6.28% Linde Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Risk and Volatility

Linde has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Linde beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The EMEA segment comprises of production facilities in Germany, France, Sweden, the Republic of South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The APAC segment consists production facilities located primarily in China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Thailand The Engineering segment designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. The company’s business roots back to 1879 and its was incorporated on April 18, 2017. Linde is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.