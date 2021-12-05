Analyzing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get nLIGHT alerts:

This table compares nLIGHT and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $222.79 million 4.81 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -39.37 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT presently has a consensus price target of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.89%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Natcore Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.