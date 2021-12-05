Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

NGLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 330,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

