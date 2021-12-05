Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.13

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 23712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The firm has a market cap of $535.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 97,989 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

