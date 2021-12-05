AntiMatter Price Reaches $0.52 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $486,660.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00219086 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

