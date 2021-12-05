APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.