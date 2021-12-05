APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

