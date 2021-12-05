Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.86.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 934,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,317. Appian has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.