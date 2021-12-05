AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down to $90.32

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.32, but opened at $84.00. AppLovin shares last traded at $82.71, with a volume of 74,314 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,900,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,394,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 849,492 shares of company stock worth $81,105,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

