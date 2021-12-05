Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

