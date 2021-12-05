ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $3.37. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,777.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $15.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

