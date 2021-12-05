Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($2.31). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $7.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 628,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,593. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $975.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

